Mississippi could test how soon state can restrict abortion

FILE - In this June 30, 2015, file photo, razor grass and pro-choice signs limit the view of patients entering the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss. The facility is currently Mississippi's only abortion clinic. Abortion law experts say House Bill 1510, which passed the Mississippi Senate Tuesday, March 7, 2018, and is one House vote away from the desk of a governor eager to sign it, is an invitation to the Supreme Court to allow states to begin restricting abortion earlier in pregnancy. The law that passed the Senate would ban most abortions after 15 weeks. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo