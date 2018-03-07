More patients enroll in New Mexico's medical pot program

The number of people licensed to use medical marijuana in New Mexico has grown substantially since the state began the program a decade ago.
The latest figures from the state Health Department show a total of 48,821 patients were enrolled at the end of February. Almost half of them list post-traumatic stress disorder as a qualifying condition.
Patients must meet at least one of 21 conditions for a medical marijuana card. The other most common qualifying conditions include severe chronic pain and cancer.
State health officials have been careful over the years to expand the list of conditions. Still pending is a petition to allow medical marijuana to be used as a tool in the fight against opioid abuse and the associated withdrawal symptoms.
