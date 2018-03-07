News

Bill allowing dying patients to end life advances to Senate

The Associated Press

March 07, 2018 02:03 AM

HONOLULU

The Hawaii House has approved a bill that would allow physicians to prescribe life-ending medication to terminally ill patients.

The House's action on Tuesday sends the measure to the Senate, which last year overwhelmingly approved a similar bill.

The proposal would allow physicians to prescribe medication to a terminally ill, but mentally-capable patient with less than six months to live.

The patient must be able to take the medication themselves and would be required to undergo a mental health consultation.

Supporters say the bill has some of the strongest safeguards in the nation, but critics say they want more to improve enforcement and prevent abuse.

