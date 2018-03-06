House votes to impose fees for some handicap placards

David Allgood exits his van in a handicapped parking space in Frankfort, Ky., on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. The Kentucky state legislature is considering a bill to impose fees for duplicate handicapped parking placards in an effort to cut down on abuse. Kentucky has seen a big increase in the number of placards since it stopped charging a fee in 2008. Allgood says it has been difficult to find places to park. Adam Beam AP Photo