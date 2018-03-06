David Allgood exits his van in a handicapped parking space in Frankfort, Ky., on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. The Kentucky state legislature is considering a bill to impose fees for duplicate handicapped parking placards in an effort to cut down on abuse. Kentucky has seen a big increase in the number of placards since it stopped charging a fee in 2008. Allgood says it has been difficult to find places to park.
David Allgood exits his van in a handicapped parking space in Frankfort, Ky., on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. The Kentucky state legislature is considering a bill to impose fees for duplicate handicapped parking placards in an effort to cut down on abuse. Kentucky has seen a big increase in the number of placards since it stopped charging a fee in 2008. Allgood says it has been difficult to find places to park. Adam Beam AP Photo

House votes to impose fees for some handicap placards

The Associated Press

March 06, 2018 04:24 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky would begin charging people for multiple handicap parking placards under a bill that has cleared the state House of Representatives.

Kentucky had issued just over 32,000 disabled parking placards in 2008. In 2009, one year after the state stopped charging a fee, the state issued 209,000 placards. The explosion in placards has made it difficult for people like David Allgood to find a parking spot. Allgood is a quadriplegic who needs 96 inches of space next to his van to deploy a ramp for his wheelchair.

House Bill 81 would still let disabled people get one handicap parking placard for free. But it would cost $10 to get another one.

The bill cleared the House Tuesday by a vote of 85-10 and now heads to the state Senate.

