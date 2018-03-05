News

Tennessee governor forms school safety review panel

The Associated Press

March 05, 2018 03:33 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has formed a panel to review school safety in Tennessee and recommend improvements.

On Monday, Haslam's office said the group includes executive branch, General Assembly, safety, education and mental health leaders.

Haslam's office says the group will convene this week to review school safety policies and collaboration among law enforcement, educators and mental health professionals, among other study areas.

Haslam's office mentioned school entry and exit, school resource officer training and availability, and in-school student mental health resources.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Haslam expects the group's first recommendations before the legislative session's conclusion, which is likely in April.

Haslam supports banning bump stocks and increasing the minimum age to buy semi-automatic weapons to 21. He says he doesn't think arming more teachers is the answer.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Runner brutally kicks dog after crossing marathon finish line

View More Video