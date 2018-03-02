Norovirus at assisted living facility affects early voting

Early voting in the Illinois primary has been postponed at an assisted living facility due to an outbreak of norovirus.
Department of Health administrator Michael Hill says McHenry County planned to use the Three Oaks Assisted Living facility in the northern Illinois community of Cary as an early voting place. Those plans were postponed because about 30 elderly residents and staff members became ill.
Early voting is scheduled to begin Monday, but Hill said it will not be held at the facility until the outbreak has been contained.
Norovirus is sometimes referred to as the "stomach flu," even though it is not a strain of influenza, which affects the upper respiratory system. It affects the intestinal tract and causes nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Symptoms usually last 24-48 hours.
