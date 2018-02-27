ACLU sues Florida lawmaker for blocking constituent on media

A Florida state lawmaker is being sued for blocking one of his constituents on social media accounts.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida said Tuesday it filed the lawsuit against state Rep. Chuck Clemons, a Republican who represents a north Florida district. The lawsuit accuses Clemons of discrimination for excluding a Gainesville man from otherwise publicly accessibly social media accounts.
The ACLU says Morgan Attwood was blocked on Twitter and Facebook accounts after sending a tweet to Clemons asking why he voted against taking up a bill that would ban assault-style weapons.
Clemons says he has the right to block anyone on his social media accounts.
Never miss a local story.
Similar lawsuits have been filed against President Donald Trump on behalf of people blocked on his social media accounts, according to the ACLU.
Comments