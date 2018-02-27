News

Oklahoma lawmakers consider medical marijuana regulations

The Associated Press

February 27, 2018 11:31 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY

Oklahoma lawmakers are considering regulations on the medical marijuana industry before a statewide vote in June on whether to approve its use.

The Oklahoman reports that the Senate Health and Human Services Committee narrowly approved a bill Monday that would limit how many businesses can be licensed to manufacture and sell medical marijuana. It would also allow the Oklahoma Board of Health to set the price of each dose a patient buys.

Republican Sen. Ervin Yen says the bill could be changed and that it's still "a work in progress."

The bill is opposed by Oklahomans for Health, which collected signatures to place medical marijuana on the ballot. Organizer Chip Paul says doctors should choose who is prescribed cannabis.

