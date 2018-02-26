Americans say Congress is listening to all the wrong people

In this Feb. 21, 2018 photo, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky asks a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla. Red, blue or purple, in flyover country or along the U.S. coast, most Americans loathe the national legislature and think its members are listening to all the wrong people. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP Michael Laughlin