Works starts at interim site to honor Florida club's 49 dead

Construction will begin to improve a temporary memorial for the 49 people killed at a gay nightclub in Florida as plans for a permanent museum continue underway.
Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma says it will provide areas to leave messages and include seating, shade and lighting to have a better space to honor the shooting victims.
Construction crews will start work on Monday and are expected to conclude in April.
The Orlando nightclub was attacked by gunman Omar Mateen in June 2016. He pledged allegiance to the Islamic State during a three-hour standoff at the nightclub before he was killed in a shootout with police.
The club's sign will be improved, and a new fence will be placed around the nightclub's perimeter.
