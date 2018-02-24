Italians march to protest fascism, racism, labor, vaccines

Police take on students during a demonstration in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Thousands of police have been deployed for protests in Rome, Milan and other Italian cities tasked with preventing clashes during an election campaign that has increasingly been marked by violence. At least a dozen marches, rallies or other protests were underway or about to start in several cities Saturday, on the last weekend that political rallies are allowed before the March 4 elections. ANSA via AP Daniel Dal Zennaro