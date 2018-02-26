President Trump tweeted, sailor's career is on the line

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:36 NC man shot, killed while streaming himself on Facebook live Pause 2:03 Miami Mayor Francis Suarez holds State of the City address 0:47 Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting 2:34 School shooting survivor and her first responder share emotional story of recovery and hope 0:46 #RallyinTally protesters march on Florida Capitol demanding gun reform 2:29 Mother and daughter shoot attempted armed robber at Tulsa liquor store 1:04 Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital 0:18 Baby Fiona shows off speed in Cincinnati Zoo's hippo enclosure 1:40 Naked man on ATV leads police on chase 0:59 Parkland students make emotional return to school campus Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

President Trump announced his decision to ban transgender troops via Twitter on July 26. The decision was met with both positive and negative reactions across the country. Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy

President Trump announced his decision to ban transgender troops via Twitter on July 26. The decision was met with both positive and negative reactions across the country. Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy