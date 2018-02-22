Superagers' brains offer clues for sharp memory in old age

Bill Gurolnick talks with his wife, Peggy Bartelstein, at their home in Northbrook, Ill., on Feb. 20, 2018. Gurolnick, who turns 87 in March 2018, is participating in a study at Northwestern University that researchers hope will help them understand why some people in their 80s and 90s are able to keep the same sharp memory as someone 20 or 30 years younger. Teresa Crawford AP Photo