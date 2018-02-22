Sheriff: School officer never went inside to confront gunman

Parent Fred Guttenberg watches a monitor honoring the 17 students and teachers who were killed at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School, during a CNN "Stand Up" town hall meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. Guttenberg's 14-year-old daughter Jaime Guttenberg was killed on Feb. 14 with 16 others. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP Michael Laughlin