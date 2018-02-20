The Latest: Senate passes bill easing wetland requirements

The Latest on Wisconsin Legislature (all times local):
6:55 p.m.
A bill easing development on state wetlands is headed to Gov. Scott Walker after the Wisconsin Senate gave final approval.
The Senate passed the Republican-sponsored bill Tuesday over objections from Democrats and conservationists. The bill would allow developers to fill portions of urban and rural wetlands without a state permit.
The proposal would allow developers to fill up to an acre per parcel of urban wetlands and up to three acres per parcel of rural wetlands without permits.
Conservationist groups say the bill will lead to the destruction of wildlife habitat and exacerbate flooding. Supporters insist the permitting processing creates excessive delays for businesses and farmers looking to expand.
The Assembly approved the measure last week.
___
6:15 p.m.
The Wisconsin Senate has voted unanimously to pass a bill strengthening the penalties for legally buying a firearm with the intent to provide the weapon to someone barred from having a gun.
The Senate passed the bill targeting the practice known as "straw" purchases Tuesday. It now goes to the Assembly.
Under current law it's a misdemeanor, punishable by up to nine months in jail, for someone to knowingly give a firearm to someone prohibited from possessing one. The bill makes it a felony, punishable by up to six years in prison.
The bill is supported by law enforcement agencies and Milwaukee officials who say it will help combat the problem in Wisconsin's largest city.
___
5:50 p.m.
The Wisconsin Senate has passed a bill with no debate that would prohibit state health insurance programs from covering abortions for state workers.
The measure previously passed the Assembly and now heads to Gov. Scott Walker.
The bill approved Tuesday would allow coverage for abortions only in cases of rape or incest or to save the mother's life.
State health insurance plans currently cover only medically necessary abortions. But state law doesn't define a medically necessary abortion and the bill's sponsors want to remove any ambiguity.
Twenty-one states already have similar laws.
___
5:45 p.m.
The Wisconsin Senate has voted to approve 2 percent pay raises for state employees and University of Wisconsin workers this year and next.
It's the first pay raise for state workers since 2014 and the largest since 2007.
The Senate approved the pay plan unanimously on Tuesday. The Assembly is scheduled to pass it Thursday.
The first pay raise would take effect in the middle of this year with the other one beginning in January 2019.
The pay raises for the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus marks the first time since 2015 that employees there have gotten across-the-board raises. It is also the largest wage increase of its kind for UW employees in more than a decade.
___
5:35 p.m.
The Wisconsin Senate has voted to approve Gov. Scott Walker's $200 million plan to help lower premiums for people buying insurance on the private marketplace.
But figuring out where the state will come up with its expected $50 million share of the plan was put off for now.
The Senate passed the bill on a 23-9 bipartisan vote Tuesday. The Assembly was also slated to vote on it, which would send the measure to Walker.
The idea has found broad support among health insurance providers, doctors and the medical community.
Under the bill, the state would be authorized to seek a federal waiver to offer a reinsurance program to lower premium costs. Such a program would cover at least 50 percent of medical claims costing between $50,000 and $200,000.
___
5:22 p.m.
The Wisconsin Senate has passed a bill increasing the limit on tax credits for historic rehabilitation projects in Wisconsin from $500,000 to $3.5 million.
The Assembly is also scheduled to vote on the measure Tuesday.
Raising the cap comes just months after the Legislature voted to set it at $500,000.
Proponents for the higher cap say limiting the tax credit will cripple the program and result in fewer historic properties, especially in small towns, being saved and used as tools to spur economic development.
A broad coalition supports the bill including the Wisconsin League of Municipalities, historic preservation groups, real estate agents, and builders.
Republican Sen. Duey Stroebel voted against it, saying the tax incentive was too rich and not necessary. It passed 29-3.
___
5:05 p.m.
The Wisconsin Senate has passed a bill that would allow for shutting down an ozone monitor in Sheboygan County's Kohler-Andre State Park on the Lake Michigan shoreline.
The Senate approved the bill Tuesday with all Republicans in support, Democrats against.
The monitor is one of 38 such sites around the state that's part of Wisconsin's air quality management program. The bill calls for removing it from the state's plan submitted to the federal government this year. But if the plan is rejected, the monitor could be added back.
Supporters, including the state chamber of commerce, say removing the monitor picks up ozone that drifts north from Chicago, forcing the county to adhere to tighter federal regulations to lower pollution.
Opponents include environmental and public health groups. They say the monitor is needed to protect the public from pollution.
___
5:01 p.m.
Six southeastern Wisconsin counties could ask the federal requirement to waive a requirement to sell reformulated gas under a bill approved by the state Senate.
The bill passed Tuesday asks President Donald Trump's administration to grant a reprieve from use of the specially formulated gas that reduces ozone pollution. The requirement was implemented in 1995 in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington, Racine and Kenosha counties.
Supporters say the gas is no longer needed because of advancements in emission control equipment.
Reformulated gas has long been controversial because it costs more and some drivers say it affects their vehicle's performance.
The measure is opposed by the Wisconsin Public Health Association, the American Lung Association and environmental groups. Supporters include gasoline retailers and the state chamber of commerce.
Republicans voted in support, Democrats against.
___
4:30 p.m.
The Wisconsin Legislature has approved most of Gov. Scott Walker's welfare overhaul package, including tougher work requirements for people on food stamps.
The Senate on Tuesday voted to increase the current 20-hour per-week work or job training requirement for able-bodied adults to 30 hours and include parents with school-aged children for the first time.
The Senate also voted to require drug screening, testing and treatment to be eligible for public housing. Another bill passed would prohibit anyone from receiving food stamps and other Medicaid benefits if they own a home worth double the median value — or about $321,000.
Republicans were united in support of the bills with all Democrats against.
The bills all previously passed the Assembly and now go to Walker for his signature.
___
2:15 p.m.
Assembly Republican Speaker Robin Vos is calling Democrats' demand for action on gun control bills a sad political ploy.
Assembly Democrats sent a letter Tuesday to Vos, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Gov. Scott Walker demanding action in bills that would institute universal background checks, prohibit people convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor from possessing a gun and prohibit bump stock sales.
Vos told reporters during a news conference Tuesday that Democrats are trying to grab headlines and prey on people's fears. He says their bills lack broad support in the Assembly.
He said he would be open to discussions about allowing school districts to arm teachers and security guards, however.
Rep. Jesse Kremer has proposed a bill that would allow weapons in private schools. A reporter shouted a question at Vos about the bill during Tuesday's news conference but was drowned out by other shouted questions and Vos didn't answer it.
___
12:45 p.m.
Wisconsin Democrats are demanding their Republican rivals pass gun control bills in the wake of the Florida high school shooting.
Assembly Democrats sent a letter Tuesday to Speaker Robin Vos, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Gov. Scott Walker saying thoughts and prayers aren't enough. They asked the three Republicans to take action on Democratic bills that would institute universal background checks, prohibit people convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor from possessing a gun and prohibiting bump stock sales.
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz held a news conference flanked by students from Madison's public high schools to announce the letter. East High School junior Anne Motoviloff said "incompetent" legislators who have been bought off by the National Rifle Association have blocked change.
Aides for Vos, Fitzgerald and Walker didn't immediately reply to an email seeking comment.
___
11:30 a.m.
Democrat Patty Schachtner has been sworn into the state Senate.
Schachter was sworn in on Tuesday, becoming the 14th Democrat. There are 18 Republicans and one vacancy.
Schachtner won a special election last month in the 10th Senate district, which had been under Republican control for 17 years. President Donald Trump also carried the northwestern Wisconsin district in 2016.
Schachtner's win energized Democrats who saw it as a good sign of momentum headed into the fall midterm elections.
Schachtner is the St. Croix County medical examiner and a Somerset school board member.
___
5:28 a.m.
Gov. Scott Walker's plan to help reduce insurance premiums for people buying plans on the private market in Wisconsin is up for legislative approval.
The reinsurance proposal was scheduled for a vote Tuesday in both the state Senate and Assembly.
It's one of several high priority bills the Legislature is tackling as the Assembly rushes to complete its work for the year by Thursday. The Senate plans one more day of voting next month.
Also up for a vote Tuesday is Walker's bill spending $6.8 million on a marketing plan designed to lure millennials from the Midwest to Wisconsin to help with a worker shortage problem.
The Senate also planned to give final approval to Walker's plans to increase work requirements for adult food stamp recipients, including parents.
