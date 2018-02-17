News

Maryland statehouse hopeful says he'll still hold gun raffle

The Associated Press

February 17, 2018 07:35 PM

BALTIMORE

A candidate for a Maryland House seat has pledged to hold a campaign fundraiser that includes raffling off an AR-15 assault rifle, the same type used in the Florida school shooting this week.

The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that Aaron Penman, a Republican, said he still planned to hold the Saturday night event despite fielding criticism.

The Facebook page for the event says all gun winners must complete state and federal background checks.

Dozens of people posted negative comments on Penman's Facebook page, citing the shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Penman, who is a sheriff's deputy, said canceling the event would be an infringement on the Second Amendment. He also conveyed his "heartfelt sorrow" to the victims in Florida.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Hundreds of people attend Miami Gun Show on Saturday

View More Video