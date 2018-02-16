Trump appeals California judge's curb on birth control rules

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo California Attorney General Xavier Becerra talks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. The U.S. Department of Justice is appealing a California judge's decision to temporarily block new Trump administration rules allowing more employers to opt out of providing women with no-cost birth control. Becerra sued the Trump administration in October challenging the new rules and on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, he said that the changes unjustly target women. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo