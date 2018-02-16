Mass shooters use loopholes, lapses in checks to get guns

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows Devin Patrick Kelley. Records released Friday Feb. 16, 2018 detail a June 2013 investigation of allegations against Kelley, four years before the November 2017 mass shooting at a tiny church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Sheriff's deputies didn't pursue a sexual assault investigation against Kelly who shot and killed 26 people at the Texas church, even though the woman reporting it signed a complaint detailing the alleged attack. Texas Department of Public Safety via AP, File)