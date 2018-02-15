News

Man faces 39 years for fatal DUI crash at school bus stop

The Associated Press

February 15, 2018 07:19 PM

BARTOW, Fla.

A former law enforcement officer faces up to 39 years in prison for killing one child and injuring four others in a drunken hit-and-run crash at a Florida bus stop.

The Ledger reports that 49-year-old John Camfield pleaded no contest last week to DUI manslaughter and several other charges. His sentencing is scheduled for April 5.

Authorities say Camfield hit five Dundee Ridge Middle Academy students walking along the shoulder of a Poinciana road last April. Witnesses say he tried to speed away but crashed into another vehicle. One boy died a day later.

Camfield's blood-alcohol level was measured at 0.175 percent after the crash. Florida law considers a driver impaired at 0.08 percent.

Before moving to Florida, Camfield worked for multiple law enforcement agencies in Mississippi.

