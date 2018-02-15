Florida shooting revives debate over gun age requirement

Kevin Siegelbaum, a special education teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, leans in to pray Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla., during a community vigil at Pine Trails Park for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday. Brynn Anderson AP Photo