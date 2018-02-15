Critics blast EPA for lowering Syngenta pesticide fine

FILE - In this Saturday, May 20, 2017, file photo, protesters carry banners during their march against the multinational agrochemical and agricultural biotechnology companies Monsanto and Syngenta in Basel, Switzerland. After a February 2018 announcement, critics are blasting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for dramatically lowering a fine on agribusiness company Syngenta for violations of pesticide regulations. Keystone via AP, File Georgios Kefalas