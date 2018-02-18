EXCHANGE: Son's death spurs Canton mom to join opioid fight

In this 2018 photo, Richard "Duney" Long's family poses with his photograph at the family's Canton, Ill., home. At right is his sister, Jessica Kinsel, in the center is his mother, Sue Tisdale, and at left is is son, Ethan Long, who also lost his mother to opioid overdose several years after his father's death. Tisdale and Kinsel founded Duney's Defense shortly after Richard Long died in 2015 to address the growing opioid epidemic in Fulton County, and today they are working for the Human Service Center in Peoria to educate people in 28 counties in Illinois about opioids. Journal Star via AP Leslie Renken