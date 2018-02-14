In minutes, jury convicts Florida man of girl's murder, rape

FILE - In a Monday, Feb. 12, 2018 file photo, Donald Smith enters the courtroom on opening day of his murder trial in the death of 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle, at the Duval County Courthouse in Jacksonville, Fla. On Wednesday, Feb.14, 2018, it took less than 15 minutes for a jury to convict Smith of abducting, raping and murderingCherish Perrywinkle. The Florida Times-Union via AP, Pool, File Will Dickey