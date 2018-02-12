Florida bill would let bullied students go to private school

FILE - In this March 9, 2017, file photo, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Naples, left, confers with Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach, in Tallahassee, Fla. Donalds is the lead sponsor of a proposal that would allow parents whose children have been bullied at public schools to obtain state vouchers to help pay tuition at a private school. Steve Cannon, File AP Photo