Former Aussie leader blames funding for indigenous setbacks

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd speaks at the National Press Club in Canberra, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Rudd committed Australia to reducing the difference in life expectancies between Aboriginal and non-indigenous people on Feb. 13, 2008, when he made a historic apology to Australia's indigenous minority for past injustices. Rudd told the National Press Club of Australia on Monday that the conservative governments of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his predecessor Tony Abbott had failed to maintain funding for overcoming disadvantage. AAP Image via AP Mick Tsikas