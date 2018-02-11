2 businesses planning to take dog-friendly to next level

After visiting several Jacksonville breweries with their dogs, Daniel Moffatt and Dustin Fries were unhappy their pets had to stay on leashes and couldn't run and play. At dog parks, the pair found nothing for adults to do.
From that frustration came the idea for Kanine Social.
"We decided, why not open a place where dog lovers can come and be social with their friends while allowing their dogs the freedom to run and play?" Moffatt said.
The men are renovating a space at 580 College St. in Brooklyn and plan to open their 15,000-square-foot business in the spring. They plan to have a doggie daycare, three self-wash bathing stations, an indoor/outdoor off-leash park, and on-leash bar area that serves coffee, wine, and local, regional and national craft beer. The bar area will have televisions and games, such as corn hole and life-size Jenga.
"We believe the business will thrive in Jacksonville given how dog friendly the city is, especially the Riverside and Brooklyn area of town," Moffatt said. "This area of town has a lot of younger homeowners that have dogs and they enjoy bringing their pups out with them when they are out for coffee or beer with friends."
While dog owners can bring their pets to breweries and coffee shops, they're typically limited to outdoor seating, said Matthew Careccia, senior community manager for Yelp Jacksonville. Dog-friendly restaurants in Jacksonville, according to BringFido.com, include M Shack, Kickbacks Gastropub and River City Brewing Company.
A similar concept to Kanine Social is planned for Neptune Beach. BrewHound is being billed as a low-impact and environmentally friendly dog park and hangout for adults that will feature Bold Bean coffee, local craft beer and wine. Owners Lauren Wyckoff and Jason Underwood want to build a 1,200-square-foot open-air bar and seating area at the business located off Kings Circle South.
"We're going to have a whole community-connection area with trails and dog-friendly hikes and campgrounds and all that kind of stuff," Wyckoff said in a recent interview. "So we want to have focused areas where people know that they can go and it's super dog-friendly."
Careccia said that while he doesn't think the concept is trending, it could mark the start of something big in the Southeast.
"I've heard of similar concepts popping up in Austin, Denver and Portland over the last few years," he said. "Having a unique concept such as Kanine Social in our backyard is definitely a progressive step in the right direction to compete with other markets in our region."
Careccia added that opening a destination-type establishment in the Brooklyn neighborhood is something that community desperately needs in light of restaurant closings there over the last year, including Grabbagreen and Hobnob, which is now strictly an event space.
Moffatt said Kanine Social will even provide concierge-level services, such as valet service when dropping off a dog for daycare.
"A Kanine Concierge member will come out and get your dog out of your car during drop-off and bring your dog out during pickup," he said. "For those customers who are coffee drinkers, they can place their drink order during their reservation and we will also bring their coffee out to them during drop-off.
"We're aiming to provide a higher level of service than what is typically associated with a dog daycare facility."
Moffatt said construction is scheduled to begin this month and take two or three months.
"The two of us have put a lot of effort into this project," Moffatt said. "We can't wait to get our doors open."
