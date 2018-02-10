AP FACT CHECK: Shutdown produces lots of overblown rhetoric

In this Feb. 8, 2018, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks to the Senate chamber early shortly before midnight Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The weeklong drama over the hourslong government shutdown set loose overblown rhetoric from both parties while President Donald Trump wrestled inartfully with turmoil in the stock market, one of his favorite bragging points until it tanked. Jon Elswick AP Photo