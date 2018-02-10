Vermont Fish & Wildlife seeks tax donations to non-game fund

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking people to remember the Nongame Wildlife Fund when they file their state taxes this year.
The fund is used to help protect some of Vermont's most threatened wildlife such as bald eagles, lake sturgeon, spruce grouse, and bats affected by the devastating fungal disease known as white-nose syndrome.
The donations also help declining pollinators such as butterflies and bees, and all donations help draw down federal money. A $25 donation brings up to $75 to wildlife conservation programs in Vermont.
