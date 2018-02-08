Florida House passes sweeping schools and voucher bill

Bullied students could get private school vouchers and struggling elementary students could get reimbursed for using private tutors under a sweeping education bill passed by the Florida House.
The Republican-controlled House voted 66 to 43 for the bill that is a top priority for House Speaker Richard Corcoran.
Democrats sharply criticized the bill, saying it was creating another voucher program that would divert money away from public schools.
If the measure becomes law, students who are victims of bullying, physical attack and other types of violence can move to a different public school or receive a private school voucher.
Another part of the bill would create a new program for students who performed poorly on the standardized reading test given to third grade students. Under the measure, parents would be reimbursed after paying for tutors and other services.
