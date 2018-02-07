Insurance, teacher pay addressed in West Virginia House

The West Virginia House of Delegates has voted to seek a delay in expected health insurance coverage increases for public employees, while a House committee passed its own version of pay raises for them.
A House resolution passed 97-1 Wednesday will ask the Public Employees Insurance Agency to hold off on changes next fiscal year out of concern they would significantly increase out-of-pocket costs.
Last week the Senate approved annual pay raises of 1 percent for teachers over a five-year period.
On Wednesday, the House Finance Committee unanimously voted to give 2 percent pay increases next year and 1 percent increases in each of the following three years. State Police and school service personnel would get raises of 2 percent next year and 1 percent the year after that.
House Speaker Tim Armstead says the state can afford greater salary increases in the coming year.
