Gloria Triplett, a reading specialist at East Chapmanville Elementary School, holds signs Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, during a teacher rally at the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Hundreds of teachers from at least three counties held a one-day walkout in order to rally for pay raises and better health benefits. John Raby AP Photo

Insurance, teacher pay addressed in West Virginia House

The Associated Press

February 07, 2018 07:04 PM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

The West Virginia House of Delegates has voted to seek a delay in expected health insurance coverage increases for public employees, while a House committee passed its own version of pay raises for them.

A House resolution passed 97-1 Wednesday will ask the Public Employees Insurance Agency to hold off on changes next fiscal year out of concern they would significantly increase out-of-pocket costs.

Last week the Senate approved annual pay raises of 1 percent for teachers over a five-year period.

On Wednesday, the House Finance Committee unanimously voted to give 2 percent pay increases next year and 1 percent increases in each of the following three years. State Police and school service personnel would get raises of 2 percent next year and 1 percent the year after that.

House Speaker Tim Armstead says the state can afford greater salary increases in the coming year.

