Florida university says no alcohol at Greek events for now

Florida International University has banned alcohol from all fraternity and sorority events for the rest of this semester following a one-month suspension of the Greek organizations.
President Mark Rosenberg said in a statement on Monday that the school will have zero tolerance toward the school's 16 Greek chapters in the future.
Rosenberg suspended fraternities and sororities Dec. 15, citing "growing concerns" about Greek life at FIU and around the country. He said campus officials and Greek organizations used the pause to review policies. The move also followed the death of a 20-year-old fraternity pledge at Florida State University in November.
The Miami Herald reports FIU slapped Tau Kappa Epsilon and Phi Gamma Delta with two-year suspensions, while Pi Kappa Phi was suspended for a undetermined amount of time.
Comments