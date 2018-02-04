The Latest: 'Screams and crying' followed Amtrak train crash

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:51 Inside the Guantánamo prison after Trump's speech Pause 1:14 Here's what you need to know about the train collision in Cayce, SC 0:59 Emergency services at Lexington County, SC train collision 0:43 A store clerk fights back against robber 0:32 Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescued five people near Boynton Beach 0:32 Surveillance video shows employee throwing boiling water in boss' face 0:20 Man barricades self inside home in SW Miami-Dade 0:33 Thief snatches purse from unsuspecting victim in Miami 1:24 The Nunes memo vs. the Schiff memo 0:58 Two students shot inside California middle school Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

After a train collision in West Columbia, passengers are being housed at Pine Ridge Middle School. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

After a train collision in West Columbia, passengers are being housed at Pine Ridge Middle School. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com