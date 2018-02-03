Abortion is a focus of early action in legislative sessions

FILE - In this March 2, 2014, file photo, Sen. Curt Bramble, R- Provo, speaks during a news conference at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Abortion policy has been a hot topic in state legislative sessions that convened or resumed Jan. 2018. Lawmakers already have taken several actions on bills that would expand or restrict access to abortion. In Utah, lawmakers are considering bills that would penalize doctors who do not show an informational video to women seeking an abortion, and another that would bar doctors from performing abortions sought because the fetus has Down syndrome. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo