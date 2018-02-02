Action sought on alleged child abuse at Haiti orphanage

Children play at the Foyer Notre Dame de la Nativite orphanage on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday Feb. 2, 2018. The State Department is being urged by a group of U.S. senators to pressure the Haitian government into closing the orphanage where several children being adopted by U.S. families have been victims of alleged sexual abuse. Dieu Nalio Chery AP Photo