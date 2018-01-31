Pharmacists packed a hearing room on the State Capitol campus in Little Rock, Ark., to complain about low reimbursement rates from pharmacy benefit managers within state managed insurance plans, including receiving reimbursements below their costs Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Scott Pace, the head of the Arkansas Pharmacists Association, says some pharmacists receive less than what they spend on drugs.
Pharmacists packed a hearing room on the State Capitol campus in Little Rock, Ark., to complain about low reimbursement rates from pharmacy benefit managers within state managed insurance plans, including receiving reimbursements below their costs Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Scott Pace, the head of the Arkansas Pharmacists Association, says some pharmacists receive less than what they spend on drugs. Kelly P. Kissel AP Photo
Pharmacists packed a hearing room on the State Capitol campus in Little Rock, Ark., to complain about low reimbursement rates from pharmacy benefit managers within state managed insurance plans, including receiving reimbursements below their costs Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Scott Pace, the head of the Arkansas Pharmacists Association, says some pharmacists receive less than what they spend on drugs. Kelly P. Kissel AP Photo

News

Arkansas pharmacists complain about low reimbursement rate

The Associated Press

January 31, 2018 06:57 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Dozens of pharmacists are complaining that pharmacy benefit managers within Arkansas-managed insurance plans have them struggling for survival.

Scott Pace, the head of the Arkansas Pharmacists Association, says some pharmacists receive less than what they spend on drugs.

Dom Gugliuzza, the vice president of finance and analytics at CVS Health, told the Legislative Council's Health Insurance Marketplace Oversight Subcommittee on Wednesday that the company would conduct a review over the next month.

One pharmacist, Cissy Clark of Earle, told the panel that a benefit manager offered her $36 for a flu drug that cost her $87. She found an alternate formula for the woman.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  