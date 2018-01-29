Push to better track living kidney donors' long-term health

FILE- In this Jan. 17, 2018, file photo, SLUCare transplant surgeon Dr. Chintalapati Varma physically grabs the kidney from the body of living organ donor Robyn Rosenberger during surgery at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis. British researchers reported Monday, Jan. 29, that living kidney donors are more likely to develop later kidney failure than non-donors, and female donors may experience a pregnancy complication, problematic high blood pressure St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File Laurie Skrivan