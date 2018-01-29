Stricter liquor rules give Lithuanians a severe hangover

In this photo taken on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, a restaurant worker pours wine into decanter as bottles from Jan. 1, 2018 are no longer allowed to be displayed in restaurants after 8pm as the labels are considered advertising at the restaurant in Vilnius, Lithuania. Lithuania's new liquor law has increased the legal drinking age from 18 to 20, banned alcohol advertising and drastically curtailed opening hours for liquor stores. Mindaugas Kulbis AP Photo