Maine panel moves to delay medical pot rules

A Maine legislative panel wants to delay medical marijuana rules cracking down on caregivers.
The Portland Press Herald reports the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee unanimously voted Thursday to support a bill to delay regulations that caregivers say could harm Maine's medical marijuana industry.
The rules set to become effective Thursday would allow Maine to conduct surprise inspections of medical marijuana providers and to inspect some users' homes with a day's notice.
The owners of a medical marijuana shop and two medical marijuana users recently filed a complaint in federal court to stop Maine from implementing the regulations.
The bill to delay the rules until July would need speedy approval from both houses and Republican Gov. Paul LePage.
The governor has said Maine's medical marijuana program needs reform.
