Strong health sign-ups under Obamacare encourage Democrats

In this Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, photograph, 27-year-old Caleb Jackson of Greeley, Colo., is shown outside a classroom building of the University of Colorado by Larimer Square in lower downtown Denver. Jackson, who has a neurological condition covered by the Affordable Care Act, is a graduate student in urban and regional planning at the Denver campus. Officials in several of the 11 states and the District of Columbia that run their own health care exchanges are reporting strong enrollments this year despite shortened sign-up periods, higher premiums and repeated efforts by Republicans in Washington to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which is helping people such as Jackson. David Zalubowski AP Photo