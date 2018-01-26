West Virginia summer food program for students seeks help

The West Virginia Department of Education is looking for organizations to help feed children and provide supervised activities during the summer.
The department says in a news release that county boards of education, local government agencies and other nonprofit groups can participate in the Summer Food Service Program.
The department says that while 179,000 children in West Virginia depend on free and reduced-price meals at school, only about 20,000 receive the free meals through the summer program.
West Virginia Office of Child Nutrition Executive Director Amanda Harrison says 507 sites provided summer meals to kids last year.
Never miss a local story.
Organizations interested in participating can contact the Office of Child Nutrition at (304) 558-2709.
Comments