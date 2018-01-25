Lawmakers advance ban on abortions based on Down syndrome

Republican Rep. Karianne Lisonbee speaks during a committee hearing at the Utah State Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Salt Lake City. A committee of Utah lawmakers has pushed forward a bill that would bar doctors from performing abortions sought because the fetus has Down syndrome. Their vote in support followed an emotional, two-hour hearing Thursday where people with Down syndrome and other disabilities and the parents of such children spoke for and against the measure. Rick Bowmer AP Photo