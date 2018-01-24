Montana Editorial Roundup

Bozeman Daily Chronicle, Jan. 23, on the suspension of a Montana State fraternity:
Montana State University officials are applauded for suspending the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity for three years. The move comes after a series of alcohol-related incidents over several years in which students were injured. The suspension sends a strong message to other fraternities that dangerous and illegal behavior will not be tolerated.
MSU is certainly not alone on this issue. Nationally, multiple deaths have been reported in connection with fraternity hazing incidents. It's fortunate that it didn't take a student death at MSU to spur officials to action. The deaths on other campuses have led to calls in some national media for eliminating the Greek system from college campuses. That would be an extreme move and a premature overreaction.
Fraternities and sororities have a long and generally distinguished history on American college and university campuses. Most — including chapters here at MSU — regularly do valuable community service work. And they can be a source of character building and lifelong friendships for those involved.
But incidents at the SAE house near campus and other fraternities over the years have blackened the reputation of those fraternity brothers who adhere to their organizations' missions and the MSU code of student conduct. The three-year SAE suspension follows shorter suspensions of SAE and two other fraternities where rapes were reported several years ago.
To their credit, leaders of campus Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council applauded the SAE suspension. All fraternity and sorority members who want to continue their Greek life participation and protect the reputations of their organizations would do well to monitor activities of Greek organizations and speak up when they suspect students are engaging in dangerous behavior.
Film and TV images of drunken behavior at frat parties have built an unfortunate stereotype of these organizations. Fraternity leaders here and elsewhere would be wise to actively dispel those stereotypes by banning hard alcohol at their houses and strictly disciplining those who violate the rules.
Given the sentiments emerging in the national debate over fraternity misbehavior, failing to do so could mean an end to these organizations in the not-too-distant future.
Billings Gazette, Jan. 22, on Montana's 2018 state park challenge:
Montana's 54 state parks are more popular than ever with visitors, but chronic funding shortages keep adding to a deferred maintenance backlog.
Several years ago, the Montana Legislature and governor tried to address the parks' problems by creating a State Parks Board separate from the Fish and Wildlife Commission that decides hunting and fishing regulations. The aim was to give the often-neglected parks the attention needed.
But the parks board apparently was kept in the dark about aspects of the division's finances. The Legislature "found" millions of dollars that the parks hadn't spent and diverted it from park needs. Gov. Steve Bullock asked for some park board member resignations last year, and removed Chairman Tom Towe of Billings who refused to resign. The reconstituted board has met just once. Meanwhile, the parks division was without an administrator for about a year before Beth Shumate was hired in November.
Budget and funding are top priorities for both Shumate and Fish Wildlife and Parks Department Director Martha Wilson, as Tom Kuglin of the Helena Independent Record reported recently. The parks have an annual budget of about $8 million and a $22 million maintenance backlog.
Bullock created a commission this month to recommend solutions after holding four public meetings this year. He directed the Parks in Focus Commission to propose strategies that would:
Develop diversified revenue streams.
Grow strategic public-private partnerships.
Build support for parks within FWP, with parks advocates and with state and local community leaders.
The parks' biggest revenue source is the optional $6 fee on annual vehicle registrations. About 80 percent of vehicle owners opt to pay the fee that provides free admission to all state parks for Montana residents. But that fee provides only about a third of the park's operating budget and nothing to shrink the backlog of maintenance.
Montana State Parks have been stuck for years, like an unwary visitor on one of the many unpaved or potholed park roads. The 12 people Bullock appointed to the Parks in Focus Commission represent a broad cross section of Montana tourism, conservation, academic, business and health care professionals. State Sen. Chas Vincent, R-Libby, is serving, along with Dave Galt, former executive director of the Montana Petroleum Association, and Mark Aagenes of the Nature Conservancy. Two Montana State Parks Board members are on the commission: Angie Grove, of Helena, who was a legislative auditor for 28 years; and Jeff Welch, of Livingston, founder of MERCURYcsc and a leading member of Business for Montana Outdoors.
The Montana State Park Board has three other bright, capable members: Base Camp owner Scott Brown, of Billings, who represents the southeast region; Betty Stone, manager of Glasgow's Cottonwood Inn; and Mary Sheehy Moe, of Great Falls, former deputy commissioner for higher education and former state legislator.
Bullock has assembled two panels of good advisers. The vacancies in FWP and parks division top leadership have been filled. The stage is set for success — if the commissioners and the governor listen carefully to Montanans and work creatively across regions and party lines. To keep up the parks we love, Montana needs a plan that a majority of residents and their legislators will support.
Missoulian, Jan. 21, on building collaborations to prevent youth suicide:
When it comes to suicide awareness and prevention among local youth, Missoula County is teeming with experience, expertise and resources.
It's a matter of necessity in a county that has one of the highest suicide rates in a state that has one of the highest suicide rates in the nation. The most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey found that 20 percent — that's 1 in 5 — high-school students in Montana have seriously thought about committing suicide.
But it's also the result of a concerted community effort to tackle a persistent problem.
The 2017 Legislature saw more than a dozen bills posing solutions to different aspects of Montana's suicide problem; two concerning Montana students received legislative approval and were signed into law.
House Bill 381, sponsored by Billings Republican Rep. Dennis Lenz, requires school districts to develop plans to address suicide prevention and response, and obligates the Montana Office of Public Instruction to "provide guidance and technical assistance to Montana schools on youth suicide awareness and prevention training materials." It also "recommends," but does not require, that training be made available to school staff on an annual basis at no cost to employees.
House Bill 118, sponsored by Democrat Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy of Box Elder, directs tobacco tax money and other funds into a special revenue account, and appropriates $250,000 for grants to assist school-based suicide prevention, plus another $250,000 for Native youth suicide prevention programs.
These bills were passed after the Montana Suicide Mortality Review Team specifically highlighted the need for all Montana schools to embrace a local suicide prevention program expressly designed for students and staff. The team had studied 555 suicides that took place between January 2014 and February 2016, and recommended that Montana students should be taught resiliency and coping skills; older students, the team urged, should be screened for depression and taught to identify the warning signs of suicide.
These are skills that help build a buffer against the contributing factors to suicide; a buffer that will last an entire lifetime.
Now, school trustees in districts across the state that do not already have a suicide prevention plan are working to adopt one, and those that already do, like Missoula County Public Schools, are seizing the opportunity to update them.
The Office of Public Instruction has resources for schools and parents posted on its website, as well as sample policies and procedures for districts to follow as they go about crafting their own plans. Earlier this month, MCPS trustees approved a revision to the plan originally created in 2003 and most recently revised in 2015.
The language changes made to the relatively short (less than one full page) policy include the addition of school volunteers to the list of people who should receive suicide awareness training, and also allow for local training requirements to go beyond those required by the state. The revisions are currently open for public comment, and can be found on the MCPS website under "policy revisions."
Other school districts would be smart to follow the Missoula trustees' lead. Smaller counties lacking sufficient resources to tackle suicide in their communities should also tap into the expertise offered in places like Missoula.
A new state rulemaking committee promises to provide further statewide guidance. The 16 members of the Suicide Prevention and Response negotiated rulemaking committee, charged with making recommendations to the Office of Public Instruction, were named and held their first meeting this past December.
Missoula's own Heidi Kendall is one of them, and brings an array of expertise to the committee table. Not only is Kendall a trustee with MCPS, she is also the suicide prevention coordinator for Missoula and was recently named to the board of the Montana chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Kendall's office has provided "gatekeeper" training called Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) in every MCPS district building so far, and offers the same suicide prevention training free to anyone in Missoula County, from individuals to businesses, church groups and informal clubs. Her office is also a key partner with Project Tomorrow Montana, which is led by the United Way of Missoula County and includes schools, police, health care providers and many others dedicated to doing their part to stop suicide.
OPI's rulemaking committee similarly comprises a diverse group of individuals, coming from different parts of Montana and with widely different backgrounds as parents, educators, administrators and mental health care professionals. One of their first orders of business will be to help prepare an economic impact statement gauging the cost to Montana's school districts of implementing suicide prevention plans.
Their work coincides with one of Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen's new key initiatives: the Montana Hope initiative is a partnership involving Shodair Children's Hospital and the Montana School Counselors Association. Its aim is to use a whole-child approach that incorporates anti-bullying efforts and others to chip away at suicide from all angles.
The thing all these approaches have in common is that they seek to involve the larger community in building collaborations to provide education and training about suicide. As Kendall told the Missoulian Editorial Board last week, successful suicide prevention educates the whole community, including students, parents, coaches and volunteers.
With guidance and encouragement from the state Office of Public Instruction, even the smallest school district in Montana can construct a suicide safety net with experts in their own communities and in other, larger counties.
And they should press their community leaders and state representatives to ensure they have the tools they need to turn the tide against suicide.
