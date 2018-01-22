News

Tennessee governor to unveil opioid plan Monday

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 03:19 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is slated to unveil a plan to combat the state's opioid epidemic.

The Republican governor plans to release the details in a news conference Monday alongside Senate Speaker Randy McNally, House Speaker Beth Harwell and Supreme Court Chief Justice Jeffrey Bivins.

Haslam says some, but not all, of the plan will require legislation.

Harwell has said the opioid workload might include securing more money for rehabilitation and drug court programs and state investigators; expansion of partial fill of prescriptions; and tougher penalties for drug dealers who lace their products with dangerous substances, including fentanyl.

