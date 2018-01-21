News

Man dies while diving in underwater Florida caves

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 10:56 AM

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla.

Authorities say a man died while diving in a popular underwater network of caves in Florida.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says 53-year-old Davin Brannon was found dead Saturday at the Eagle's Nest cave-diving site in Weeki Wachee.

The sheriff's office says deputies and paramedics responded to reports of a diver in distress shortly after noon, and found Brannon dead when they arrived.

Sheriff's spokesman Michael Terry told WTSP-TV that Brannon, a certified diver, and a friend were barely inside the caves when he experienced a "medical episode."

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, 11 people have died while diving in the caves at Eagle's Nest since 1981.

