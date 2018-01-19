News

Florida implements multi-state nursing license amid shortage

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 03:33 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Licensed Florida nurses may soon be eligible to practice in 27 other states without the red tape of getting additional licenses.

A new law that goes into effect Friday allows registered nurses and licensed practical nurses who are licensed in one Compact state to practice in any of the 27 Compact states without having to obtain additional licenses. The change comes as Florida and many other states are struggling with nursing shortages.

State Surgeon General Dr. Celeste Philip says the law reduces "regulatory burdens on nurses with the goal of increasing patient access to quality nursing care."

Starting Friday, Florida will issue a multi-state license to new applicants who meet requirements. Nurses who reside in Florida and hold an active, unrestricted license will also have the option to convert from a standard Florida license to a multi-state license.

