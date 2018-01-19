News

Florida Legislature considering UCF national champs plate

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 03:30 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Fans of UCF's football team may soon have a Florida license plate celebrating its teams undefeated season and claim as national champions.

A bill in the state's House of Representatives (HB 1359) has added a UCF National Champions plate as one of nine specialty plates being considered. If approved by the Legislature, the plate would cost $25.

One of the other plates being considered is for Auburn University, who UCF defeated 34-27 in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1.

The Knights (13-0) were the only team to finish undefeated in the Football Bowl Subdivision and were sixth in the final Associated Press rankings, receiving four first-place votes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last week, Gov. Rick Scott signed a proclamation declaring UCF national champions.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Armed juveniles converge on elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car

    Detectives are releasing video of a trio of carjackers who targeted an elderly woman in Lauderdale Lakes earlier this week.

Armed juveniles converge on elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car

Armed juveniles converge on elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car 1:20

Armed juveniles converge on elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car
Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center
Bus filled with passengers narrowly avoids landslide 0:23

Bus filled with passengers narrowly avoids landslide

View More Video