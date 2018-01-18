News

Nebraska proposal would put medical marijuana on 2018 ballot

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 05:13 PM

LINCOLN, Neb.

A Nebraska state senator is proposing a ballot measure that would give Nebraska voters the chance to legalize medical marijuana in November.

Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln introduced a proposed constitutional amendment Thursday after several previous legalization bills stalled in the Legislature.

Wishart says she believes voters should get the opportunity to establish protections for people with chronic conditions who use marijuana to ease pain. She says Nebraska state officials have failed to act.

The proposal would refer the issue to voters in the November general election. Advocates for medical marijuana have tried to get the issue on the ballot before, but so far have not succeeded.

Opponents of medical marijuana have cast it as a slippery slope to recreational use.

