Medicaid savings to apply to other West Virginia programs

West Virginia Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch says $160 million in savings from the state's Medicaid program will be applied to other programs.
Crouch cites program changes that have improved efficiencies in the program providing health care coverage to low-income West Virginians.
State budget officials say the nearly $4 billion Medicaid budget, about 73 percent federally funded, has belatedly received an increased share of federal support, freeing up state money.
Crouch says the unused state money will be redirected to other areas in the department including child protective services and cost increases at state hospitals and economic development.
Comments