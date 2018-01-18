State audit: Nevada's mentally ill live in filthy conditions

A recently released state audit shows that Nevada's most vulnerable mentally ill residents are living in taxpayer-funded homes with human waste, rodents, mildew and other filthy conditions.
The Review-Journal reports that the results of the audit released on Wednesday were a surprise to state lawmakers, who couldn't hide their anger at a Legislative Commission subcommittee meeting in Las Vegas.
Assemblyman Jim Wheeler says he will push for criminal charges against the providers. He says he wouldn't have let his dog live in the conditions that the mentally ill residents were in.
Division of Public and Behavioral Health administrator Amy Roukie says there are "no excuses" for the filthy conditions. She says a deputy administrator in her division was replaced as a result of the report and her team is working to get all the homes certified.
Comments