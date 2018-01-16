Democrat Shaw enters race for Florida attorney general

A Democratic state representative who is the son of a late Florida Supreme Court justice is running for attorney general.
Sean Shaw made his announcement Tuesday in front of the Supreme Court and recalled how he used to run through its hallways as a child when his father, Leander Shaw, served on the bench.
Shaw was elected to the House in 2016. Among bills he's sponsored was a measure that would have changed mandatory minimum sentencing laws for drug possession so that more people could be steered into treatment instead of going to prison.
Shaw criticized current Republican Attorney General Pam Bondi for fighting to keep a gay marriage ban in the state constitution and for not joining other states in suing drug companies who manufacture opioids.
Bondi will leave office next January due to term limits.
